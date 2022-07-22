Left Menu

JK Administrative Council approves Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council AC on Friday approved the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules 2022 to protect the interests of depositors.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:33 IST
JK Administrative Council approves Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) on Friday approved the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules 2022 to protect the interests of depositors. ''The AC, which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today, approved the Jammu and Kashmir Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2022, under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019,'' an official spokesman said.

The Act provides a comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposits and to protect the interests of depositors.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, puts a ban on the promotion, operation, and advertisement of unregulated deposit schemes, which lead to fraudulent default in the repayment or return of deposit amount on maturity, the spokesman said.

A prize chit or a money circulation scheme is also banned under the provisions of the Act, he added. The Jammu and Kashmir Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2022, lay out the provisions and scope of powers and duties of the competent authority under the Act; powers vested while conducting investigation or inquiry; powers relating to absconding persons; power to seize properties; power to appoint legal practitioner and others; the power of government to empanel agencies for forensic or digital audit, valuation or sale of assets; valuation reports to be obtained while releasing properties attached; and ceiling for Self Help Groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022