Dlamini Zuma calls for arrest of Mayor Maluleke's murderers

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has called for the swift arrest of those responsible for the murder of Collins Chabane Local Municipality Mayor, Councilor Moses Maluleke.

Police on Friday launched a manhunt for three suspects allegedly responsible for the murder. The 56-year-old mayor was shot dead on Thursday evening at his home. His 18-year-old son was wounded during the attack.

According to police reports, three unknown suspects entered the Mayor's home in Saselamani village at 7pm where they demanded money from the deceased Maluleke and his son. When the pair could not comply with the suspects' instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio.

Dlamini Zuma said the she received the news of the attack with "deep shock".

She said: "This tragic incident that cut the life of the Mayor short, also left his 18-year-old son wounded and is currently hospitalised.

"As an ardent community activist, Cllr Maluleke served with dedication in various capacities within the societal and political formation structures."

The Minister said the Mayor's untimely passing was a huge setback for the local government sector and for the work being undertaken especially following the 2021 Local Government Elections.

"He took an oath to serve and he was committed to changing the lives of communities through an effective and efficient functioning municipality that is able to deliver on its mandate. It is in this context that he has since his appointment worked with all stakeholders to address issues at the top of our communities' agenda," she said.

She conveyed condolences and sympathy to Maluleke's family, his colleagues in local government, the people of the Collins Chabane municipality as well as the entire Limpopo province and the country. She described the death as a "terrible loss of an important servant of our people and a true community builder".

"I also wish his son a speedy recovery and hope that he finds strength with each new day.

"I further call on communities to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this horrendous act are apprehended and brought to book to face the full might of the law," she said.

