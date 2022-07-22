Left Menu

Former 'granthi' thrashed, hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan

PTI | Alwar | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former 'granthi' of a gurdwara was allegedly thrashed and his hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

A 'granthi' is a ceremonial reader of the Sikh holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, in a gurdwara.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Gurubaksh Singh was going to Alawada village on a motorcycle, the police said.

The accused stopped him on the pretext of seeking some help and threw chilli powder in his eyes. They also thrashed him and cut his hair, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said it appears that Singh was targeted because of old enmity between Sikhs and Meo Muslims in Alawada village over alleged love affairs.

''The matter is being investigated,'' she said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Ramgarh police station, the police said.

