Ukraine infrastructure minister says grain deal only possible because of military successes

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 21:46 IST
Ukraine's infrastructure minister, who signed the U.N.-led deal to unblock Ukraine's ports for grain exports in Turkey on Friday, said the agreement was only possible thanks to Ukraine's military successes.

Speaking on television, infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov cited the recapture of Snake Island, a small but strategically located outcrop near several key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, as an "important moment."

Kubrakov also said that Ukraine does not see the risk of Russian ships reaching Ukrainian ports through green corridors agreed by the deal, as they would be fired upon by Ukrainian missiles in the case of such an attempt.

