Uttarakhand CM holds meeting of Rural Development and Migration Commission

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Rural Development and Migration Commission, which was formed with the objective of preventing migration from rural areas, should be named Migration Prevention Commission. The statement of the Chief Minister came during a meeting of the Commission.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan for the better implementation of the recommendations of the commission. The Chief Minister said that for the development of rural areas, work should be done on the concept of One Gram One Sevak. He said that for the overall development of Uttarakhand, the state government is working on many public welfare schemes. New subjects related to the development of the state are being taken forward.

"Concrete action plans should be prepared by the concerned departments to implement the suggestions being given by the Migration Commission through its report. Special attention should be paid to simplification of procedures so that people get maximum benefits of public welfare schemes," the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to schemes focused on villages to prevent migration from rural areas.

"It should be ensured that the common people get the full benefit of the schemes of the Central and state governments related to increasing livelihood resources and infrastructure development in rural areas. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done rapidly in the field of road, rail connectivity and infrastructure development in the state," he said. (ANI)

