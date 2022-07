Rajasthan: Anti-mining seer who set himself on fire dies in Delhi

Vijay Das, a seer who had attempted self-immolation in Deeg town of Bharatpur district, died early Saturday morning at a hospital in New Delhi, an official said. Das was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday in a critical condition with 80 per cent burns.

Confirming the death, Pahari Bharatpur Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjay Goel said that Das died at about 2.30 am at the hospital. His body has been sent for the post mortem after which it will be taken to Barsana, Uttar Pradesh for the last rites, the official said.

Saints have been agitating in Bhartpur's Pasopa village for over 500 days demanding the closure of mining activities in Deeg town.

During the agitation on Wednesday, Vijay Das had set himself on fire.

He was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur and from there was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)