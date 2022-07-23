Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa - Ukrainian military
Updated: 23-07-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 15:03 IST
Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said.
"The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces; 2 hit the infrastructure of the port," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.
