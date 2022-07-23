Left Menu

4-year-old girl raped in UP's Banda: Police

PTI | Banda | Updated: 23-07-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 15:44 IST
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night in a village located within the Naraini Police station limits.

Banda Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said the accused, Farid (22), was arrested on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her and took her to a secluded place, where he raped her.

The minor has been admitted to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

On the basis of the complaint, police have lodged an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

