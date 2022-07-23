Left Menu

Zelenskiy says Odesa strike shows Russia will find ways not to implement grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:44 IST
Zelenskiy says Odesa strike shows Russia will find ways not to implement grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's missile strike on the port of Odesa on Saturday demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine.

"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022