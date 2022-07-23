Zelenskiy says Odesa strike shows Russia will find ways not to implement grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's missile strike on the port of Odesa on Saturday demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine.

"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Telegram.

