Delhi Congress demands Sisodia resign over alleged lapses in excise policy

The Delhi Congress on Saturday staged a protest outside the AAP office here, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Several Delhi Congress leaders and workers gathered near the DDU Marg office of the AAP, holding banners and raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the city government's excise policy. According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'', to provide post-tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees'' Chief Minister Kejriwal has defended Sisodia as a ''kattar imandar'' and feared he could be framed in a ''fake'' case and arrested in a few days.

The Congress accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of being ''knee-deep in corruption''.

''Instead of extending a helping hand to enable people and businesses to recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kejriwal government liberalised the liquor policy in violation of rules and regulations to make thousands of crores in corruption,'' Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.

He claimed that the Delhi Congress had “exposed the corrupt deals” in the revised liquor policy and that the new policy has driven the young and the old of the capital towards “liquor addiction”.

''The brazen manner in which Kejriwal made a pre-emptive announcement about Sisodia's 'arrest' and his statement that 'many AAP leaders have been to jail and we are not afraid of jails' shows that most of the AAP leaders and legislators were corrupt,'' Kumar alleged.

The Delhi Congress had given a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in June, seeking a probe into the “corruption” but no action was taken, Kumar claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)