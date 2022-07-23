Bengaluru: 2 critically ill kids become cops for few hours
The Bengaluru South East Division of Police on Saturday, fulfilled two children's wish of becoming police officers, as they both are suffering from cancer.
The Bengaluru South East Division of Police on Saturday, fulfilled two children's wish of becoming police officers, as they both are suffering from cancer. The two young boys - Mohd Salman from Kerala and Mithilesh from Bengaluru - were made Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for a few hours by the South East Division of Bengaluru Police as the kids are critically ill and are fighting their battle with cancer. The kids also wore the uniforms of a senior officer.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Division, Bengaluru City took to Twitter and wrote that it was a satisfaction for Bengaluru Police and happiness for the kids as the department played a small part in making their wishes come true. His tweet read, "A humbling day as I stood in attention to DCPs for the day. Courageous children, who are fighting a difficult disease and we played a small part in making their wish come true, albeit for a few hours only. Happiness was unlimited for them and satisfaction for us".
The NGO Make A Wish helped both the children to fulfil their wish to be police officers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
