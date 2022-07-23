Left Menu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-07-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:49 IST
Turkey summons Swedish charges d'affaires over 'terrorist propaganda' in Stockholm - sources
Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Swedish charges d'affaires in Ankara to convey its "strong reaction" to what it called "terrorist propaganda" during a Kurdish group's protest in Stockholm, diplomatic sources said.

Finland and Sweden have applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Turkey, which accused them of supporting groups it deems terrorists.

The three countries signed an accord last month to lift Ankara's veto in exchange for promises on counter-terrorism and arms exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

