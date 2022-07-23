Left Menu

Russian missile strike kills three in central Ukraine - governor

The governor said later that 19 people had been wounded in the strike, but did not clarify whether they were soldiers or civilians. Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.

Russian missile strike kills three in central Ukraine - governor

Three people were killed when 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central region of Kirovohrad on Saturday, the regional governor said.

Two security guards were killed at an electricity substation, Governor Andriy Raikovych said on television. One Ukrainian soldier was also killed and nine more were wounded, he said. The governor said later that 19 people had been wounded in the strike, but did not clarify whether they were soldiers or civilians.

Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.

