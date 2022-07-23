Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
An encounter broke out in the Rampora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said J&K Police.
Police and security forces are on the job, added the J&K police
Further details shall follow. (ANI)
