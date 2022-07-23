Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out in the Rampora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said J&K Police.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 22:33 IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out in the Rampora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said J&K Police.

Police and security forces are on the job, added the J&K police

Further details shall follow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

