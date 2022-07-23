CPI(M) leader urges personalities to refuse awards from ‘corrupt’ TMC govt

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty on Saturday urged Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Vinayak Bandyopadhyay and other eminent personalities to refuse awards from the West Bengal government when victims of the school jobs scam are suffering.

Though the government is yet to come out with a list of the persons to be conferred the state's top civilian awards such as 'Banga Bibhusan' and 'Banga Bhusan', media reports have suggested that Bandyopadhyay will be one of the awardees.

''At the onset of the crude financial scam perpetrated by the TMC, … I, a Leftist commoner, would like to appeal to you to refuse the so-called Banga Bhusan and Banga Bibhusan award 2022, scheduled to be hosted on July 25,'' Chakraborty said.

Thousands of unemployed youths of the state have been victims of the scam, carried out by the ruling dispensation, he alleged.

''They have been toiling for justice over the last few years. I appeal to you to stand in solidarity with these victims, who for all these years have been ardent followers and fans of your creativity…. May they get to see their icons stand in solidarity with them, at their hour of struggle,'' Chakraborty said in his appeal.

The senior CPI(M) leader also asked the eminent personalities whether they need to surrender themselves to ''a corrupt and totalitarian government just for some money and a trophy?" Chakraborty's appeal came on a day when senior state minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam.

The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and –aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED which is tracking the money trail in the scam on Friday carried out simultaneous raids at the houses of around a dozen people, including Chatterjee and another minister.

