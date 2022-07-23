Left Menu

NIA files charge sheet in Bengal bomb blast case

The National Investigation Agency has filed charge sheet before a special court here against three persons in connection with a bomb blast that left one person dead in West Bengals Paschim Medinipur district in January this year.In the charge sheet, the NIA has named Kankan Karan, the owner of the house where the bomb had exploded while being manufactured, besides Samar Shankar Mandal and Ratan Pramanik.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:47 IST
NIA files charge sheet in Bengal bomb blast case
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has filed charge sheet before a special court here against three persons in connection with a bomb blast that left one person dead in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district in January this year.

In the charge sheet, the NIA has named Kankan Karan, the owner of the house where the bomb had exploded while being manufactured, besides Samar Shankar Mandal and Ratan Pramanik. The name of Karan’s associate Anup Das who was killed in the blast in Paschim Bhanganmari village on January 3 also featured in the charge sheet filed on Friday, according to a statement of the central agency. ''Investigation has revealed that accused Samar Shankar Mondal had entered into a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused Ratan Pramanik, Kankan Karan and deceased accused Anup Das for preparation and unlawful possession of crude bombs and explosive substances with nefarious designs,” the statement read.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, said the NIA which took over the case on January 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022