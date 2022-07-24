Left Menu

Last rites of seer, who set himself ablaze protesting illegal mining in Rajasthan, held in Mathura

The last rites of Mathura-based seer Vijay Das, who died days after setting himself on fire while protesting against illegal mining in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, were held in Barsana here on Saturday.Das 65 died at Delhis Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-07-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 00:38 IST
The last rites of Mathura-based seer Vijay Das, who died days after setting himself on fire while protesting against illegal mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were held in Barsana here on Saturday.

Das (65) died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Saturday. He was among the seers, who had gone to Pasopa village in Deeg tehsil of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district to protest illegal mining.

His protest started January 16, 2021, and lasted for 550 days. On July 20, he poured a highly inflammable liquid on himself in the presence of police force, secretary of Mataji Gaushala of Barsana Sunil Das said.

Sunil Das added that Vijay Raghav Das, who had suffered 80 per cent burns, was admitted to Bharatpur district hospital. When his condition did not improve there, he was taken to Jaipur's Sawai Maan Singh (SMS) Hospital, and later to Delhi's Safdarjang Hospital, where he died.

His body was brought to Mataji Gaushala in Barsana amidst tight security, where people paid tributes to him.

