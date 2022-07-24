Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says armed forces are moving into occupied Kherson region

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 02:24 IST
Ukrainian forces are gradually moving into the eastern Kherson region, which was taken over by Russia at the start of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday.

"The occupiers have been trying to establish a foothold there ... but how did it help them? The Ukrainian armed forces are moving into the region step by step," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

