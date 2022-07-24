Ukraine's Zelenskiy says armed forces are moving into occupied Kherson region
Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 02:24 IST
Ukrainian forces are gradually moving into the eastern Kherson region, which was taken over by Russia at the start of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday.
"The occupiers have been trying to establish a foothold there ... but how did it help them? The Ukrainian armed forces are moving into the region step by step," he said.
