Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa - agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian warship and U.S.-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, Russian news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying on Sunday.

"A docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with U.S.-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were destroyed by long-range precision-guided naval missiles in Odesa seaport on the territory of a ship repair plant."

The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

