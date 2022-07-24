Kerala: Policemen accused of public urination, beating up a man who opposed it, suspended

Kerala police has suspended the three policemen who allegedly beat up a man for objecting to them urinating outside the walls of his house near Kilimanoor here.

Top officials of the state police confirmed that the three policemen were suspended, pending departmental enquiry, on Saturday itself hours after the incident was reported.

Besides the departmental enquiry, the three would also be facing criminal proceedings as an FIR was also lodged the same day against them, police said.

An officer of Kilimanoor police station said an FIR was lodged on Saturday afternoon itself when the incident happened and the accused were also arrested.

While refusing to give details of the FIR or the sections under which the accused were booked, the officer said they were released on station bail after their arrest was recorded.

The victim, however, had alleged that police took no action on his complaint, delayed various procedures, like recording his statement, and repeatedly tried to settle the matter.

According to the victim-complainant, the accused are posted at Changanassery police station in Kottayam district of Kerala and were on their way to a police association meeting when the incident occurred.

The complainant told a TV channel that when he objected to the accused urinating outside the boundary wall of his home, they hit him on both sides of the head and also injured his hands.

Thereafter, they left the scene in the vehicle which he chased down and removed its key, the complainant said. Subsequently, the accused again beat him up to get the key back, he claimed.

When he filed a complaint at Kilimanoor police station, they delayed the procedures as police personnel were involved, the complainant alleged and said he will be taking it forward in view of the injuries suffered by him and also on account of the harm caused to his reputation.

The man said he has been repeatedly getting calls to settle the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)