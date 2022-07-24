Left Menu

Timber worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Bengal, 1 held

West Bengals forest department personnel on Sunday seized timber worth Rs 30 lakh from a truck in Jalpaiguri district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said. The driver of the truck was arrested as he was not able to produce any valid document for the seized timber, Ranger Sanjay Dutta said.

Updated: 24-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:12 IST
Timber worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Bengal, 1 held
West Bengal's forest department personnel on Sunday seized timber worth Rs 30 lakh from a truck in Jalpaiguri district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the forest personnel intercepted a Kolkata-bound truck on National Highway 31D near Korotoa river under the Belakoba Forest Range limits, and recovered the Burma teak from the vehicle, he said. The driver of the truck was arrested as he was not able to produce any valid document for the seized timber, Ranger Sanjay Dutta said. During interrogation, the driver, a resident of Haryana, admitted that he was carrying the timber from Assam, the forest ranger said.

He will be produced before a local court on Monday, the forest officer added.

