Left Menu

Three aides of Bihar gangster arrested in Lucknow

Three accomplices of Bihar gangster Raees Khan were arrested in Lucknow on Sunday following an encounter with cops, officials said.According to a press statement issued by the Lucknow police, the trio worked for Khan and were here to commit a crime.They were identified as Kasif, Razi Ahmed and Faisal Khan, it said.The accused are said to be linked with the murder of railway contractor Virendra Thakur, who was shot dead on June 28 at his house in the Lucknow cantonment area.The trio were intercepted following intelligence inputs in the Lucknow cantonment area.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:33 IST
Three aides of Bihar gangster arrested in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

Three accomplices of Bihar gangster Raees Khan were arrested in Lucknow on Sunday following an encounter with cops, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by the Lucknow police, the trio worked for Khan and were here to commit a crime.

They were identified as Kasif, Razi Ahmed and Faisal Khan, it said.

The accused are said to be linked with the murder of railway contractor Virendra Thakur, who was shot dead on June 28 at his house in the Lucknow cantonment area.

''The trio were intercepted following intelligence inputs in the Lucknow cantonment area. When a police team challenged them, the accused opened fire. They were injured in retaliatory firing and arrested,'' the statement read.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022