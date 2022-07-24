Three aides of Bihar gangster arrested in Lucknow

Three accomplices of Bihar gangster Raees Khan were arrested in Lucknow on Sunday following an encounter with cops, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by the Lucknow police, the trio worked for Khan and were here to commit a crime.

They were identified as Kasif, Razi Ahmed and Faisal Khan, it said.

The accused are said to be linked with the murder of railway contractor Virendra Thakur, who was shot dead on June 28 at his house in the Lucknow cantonment area.

''The trio were intercepted following intelligence inputs in the Lucknow cantonment area. When a police team challenged them, the accused opened fire. They were injured in retaliatory firing and arrested,'' the statement read.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

