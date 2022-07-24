PM Modi meets CMs of BJP-ruled states, emphasizes better implementation of key schemes

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with all 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP/NDA-ruled states in the Chief Ministers Council Meeting at the party office in Delhi on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 21:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with all 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP/NDA-ruled states in the Chief Ministers Council Meeting at the party office in Delhi on Sunday. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present at the meeting.

The last such meeting was held in Varanasi in December 2021. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the better implementation of some of the key schemes and initiatives of the government like GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, Government eMarketplace, especially in the BJP-ruled states.

Talking about rural areas, PM Modi spoke about the significance of Gobardhan and the need to further popularise the initiative. He underlined the positive impact of nano-fertilizers on crop productivity and spoke about increasing their usage. He stressed the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this.

PM Modi put significant emphasis on the need to ensure ease of doing business. He spoke about several initiatives taken by the government towards this. He encouraged states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country.

PM Modi asked the chief ministers to ensure that their states accord due importance to sports and ensure the provision of the best facilities for encouraging participation and engagement of youth in large numbers. He emphasized that BJP-ruled states should aim to become known for their sporting culture. He also talked about the significance of all towns, villages and cities celebrating their foundation days.

During the meeting, the progress of various welfare schemes and development programmes of the central government in these states were reviewed. Strategies to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, usage of e-governance systems to ensure greater accountability with zero pilferage, prioritising outreach of schemes to remote areas and achieving 100 per cent coverage of eligible beneficiaries were discussed.

The progress of the Amrit Sarovar Mission and preparation for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign were also reviewed. All CMs committed to striving to convert Azadi ka Amrit Kaal into an era of Antyodaya through Good Governance. (ANI)

