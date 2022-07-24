Left Menu

Pope lands in Canada to make apologies for indigenous abuse

Reuters | Edmonton | Updated: 24-07-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 22:42 IST
Pope lands in Canada to make apologies for indigenous abuse
  • Country:
  • Canada

Pope Francis landed in Canada on Sunday, kicking off a five-day visit where the focus will be on his apology for the role the Roman Catholic Church played in the abuse of indigenous children who attended so-called residential schools.

The pontiff's plane touched down in Edmonton in the western province of Alberta, the first of three main stops he will make. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among those who greet the pope on the tarmac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022