Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan wins 100 metres hurdles gold

Nigerian Tobi Amusan won the 100 metres hurdles World Championship Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later declared ineligible for the record due to illegal wind speed.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze.

