Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan wins 100 metres hurdles gold
Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 25-07-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 07:42 IST
Nigerian Tobi Amusan won the 100 metres hurdles World Championship Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later declared ineligible for the record due to illegal wind speed.
Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze.
