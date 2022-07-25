Left Menu

President-elect Murmu pays floral tributes at Raj Ghat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 08:37 IST
President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat on Monday morning, ahead of her swearing in ceremony.

She was escorted by military and other officials.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer her oath as the 15th President of India at the historic Central Hall of Parliament House.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

