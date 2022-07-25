Left Menu

India reports 16,866 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 16,866 fresh COVID-19 cases, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India reported 16,866 fresh COVID-19 cases, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The country on Sunday had reported 20,279 new infections.

A total of 41 deaths were reported with 18,148 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload currently stands at 1,50,877. Its daily positivity rate is at 7.03 per cent.

As per the ministry, out of the total of 2021766615 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far, 1682390 doses were administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive in the last 24 hours. The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

