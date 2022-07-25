Delhi: Man held for making fake call about someone pulling gun on him
To teach a lesson to the driver for ruining his clothes, he made the fake call, said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer.Kumar, who works at a gas agency, called the Mundka police station and alleged that the car driver had pulled a pistol on him.
A man was arrested for making a fake call to police claiming that someone had pulled a gun on him in Delhi's Mundka, officials said on Monday.
On July 22, Arvind Kumar (39), was riding a motorcycle when a car splashed him with water from a puddle. To teach a lesson to the driver for ruining his clothes, he made the fake call, said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).
Kumar, who works at a gas agency, called the Mundka police station and alleged that the car driver had pulled a pistol on him. However, when police reached the spot, Kumar was not there and his mobile phone was switched off, they said.
The next day, police contacted him and during the inquiry, he admitted that he made the fake call to get back at the car driver.
"To teach a lesson to the car driver, he made a call to police regarding the brandishing of a pistol and thereafter, switched off his mobile phone,'' Sharma said.
Kumar, a resident of Mundka, was booked under section 182 (giving false information to public servants) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
