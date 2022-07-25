Left Menu

Japanese foreign minister: executions will further isolate Myanmar

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 12:28 IST
Japanese foreign minister: executions will further isolate Myanmar
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday that the Myanmar junta's execution of four democracy activists will further isolate Myanmar in the international community, and is a matter of deep concern.

Hayashi, in a statement, added that the move will sharpen national sentiment and deepen the conflict and that it goes against Japan's repeated urging to settle the situation in Myanmar peacefully as well as its demands to free detainees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022