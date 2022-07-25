Kremlin: Russian strikes on Odesa port don't impact grain exports
The Kremlin said on Monday that a Russian cruise missile strike against the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine would not affect the export of grain.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had targeted military infrastructure in a missile strike on Saturday, just hours after Kyiv and Moscow had signed a landmark deal to restart crucial grain exports from Ukraine.
