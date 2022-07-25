RSS worker dies in Kerala, police say due to heart attack

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker died on Monday in Panunda area of Kannur district in Kerala after a clash between the RSS and CPI(M) in the locality a day ago, with police saying the death was due to a heart attack and not because he was beaten up.

While the RSS alleged that CPI(M) workers had beaten up the victim Jimnesh, police said that according to the doctor who performed the post-mortem, the man's death was due to a heart attack.

Police also said that as per the doctor, the marks on his body were consistent with those found when CPR is performed and no injuries were there on the victim. Therefore, there is nothing suspicious about his death, it added.

A clash broke out between CPI(M) and RSS workers in the area and according to the police, the victim was only a bystander and had not taken part in the conflict.

Police also said Jimnesh had accompanied the RSS workers, who were injured in the clash, to the hospital and had collapsed due to the heart attack while waiting there.

He died at the hospital early Monday morning, police added.

