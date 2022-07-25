Left Menu

RSS worker dies in Kerala, police say due to heart attack

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:24 IST
RSS worker dies in Kerala, police say due to heart attack
  • Country:
  • India

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker died on Monday in Panunda area of Kannur district in Kerala after a clash between the RSS and CPI(M) in the locality a day ago, with police saying the death was due to a heart attack and not because he was beaten up.

While the RSS alleged that CPI(M) workers had beaten up the victim Jimnesh, police said that according to the doctor who performed the post-mortem, the man's death was due to a heart attack.

Police also said that as per the doctor, the marks on his body were consistent with those found when CPR is performed and no injuries were there on the victim. Therefore, there is nothing suspicious about his death, it added.

A clash broke out between CPI(M) and RSS workers in the area and according to the police, the victim was only a bystander and had not taken part in the conflict.

Police also said Jimnesh had accompanied the RSS workers, who were injured in the clash, to the hospital and had collapsed due to the heart attack while waiting there.

He died at the hospital early Monday morning, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022