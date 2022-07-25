Ukraine hopes first grain shipment under U.N-brokered deal will be this week
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:09 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine said on Monday it hoped a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at easing global food shortages by resuming grain exports from the Black Sea region would start being implemented this week.
A senior government official told a news conference he hoped the first grain shipment under the deal would be from the port of Chornomorsk on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement