Father-daughter duo killed after truck hits bike in UP’s Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:21 IST
A 52-year-old man and his daughter were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on a national highway here on Monday, police said.

Adesh Kumar and his 25-year-old daughter were returning to their village when the accident occurred near Phandpuri, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

While Kumar died on the spot, his daughter sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Rai said.

The truck driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

