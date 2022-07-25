Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:21 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday there are no barriers to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, after Ukraine and Russia signed a deal to unblock grain shipments on the Black Sea in Turkey last week.

Speaking after Russian missiles struck Ukraine's main port of Odesa on Saturday, Lavrov said the strike had been aimed at military infrastructure in the port.

He told a news conference there was nothing in the grain agreement signed by Russia to prevent it from continuing to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

