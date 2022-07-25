Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy appointed as chairman of Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Academy
The Telangana government on Monday appointed prominent Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy as chairman of State Sangeeta Nataka Academy.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, an official release said.
She will hold the post for two years.
Deepika Reddy is a recipient of National Sangeet Natak Akademi award, besides numerous other awards and felicitations.
