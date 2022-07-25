Section of Syro-Malabar priests revolt against Vatican emissary

A section of the priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church on Monday came out openly against the emissary of the Vatican in India, accusing him of making efforts to unseat Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil from the post of its Metropolitan Vicar.

The protesting priests also adopted a resolution against the Vatican emissary in New Delhi who, according to them, has demanded the resignation of Archbishop Kariyil from the key post. They alleged that the Vatican emissary's move came after the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese refused to comply with the decision by the Synod of bishops of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church in August last year to follow a uniform way of celebrating the Mass. The priests also alleged that the Vatican was making a move against Kariyil to reinstate Cardinal George Alencherry as the Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese with full powers.

The Vatican nunciature and the Syro-Malabar Church have not reacted to the allegations. Kariyil was appointed Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese in August 2019 following revolt by the section of priests against its head, Cardinal George Alencherry. Till then, Cardinal Alencherry, who is also the major archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, had enjoyed full power in the face of its administration, finance and pastoral ministry. ''We oppose the Vatican emissary forcefully demanding the resignation of Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, the Metropolitan Vicar. The (Ernakulam-Angamaly) Archeparchy showed tremendous unity, Christian witness and progress during the tenure of Mar Kariyil compared to the past many years,'' the resolution said.

It described Kariyil as ''a true pastor who knows the hearts and minds'' of his flock. ''He is a prelate fully committed to Jesus, the Word of God and the Roman Pontiff. He never violates any canon or civil laws. Any attempt to jeopardise his bishopric will prove detrimental to Catholic communion and harmony,'' the resolution said. The resolution said even though Kariyil hesitates to divulge anything about the latest move by the Vatican Nunciature even after multiple requests, it was highly publicised by some groups favouring Cardinal George Alencherry that Vatican has demanded Mar Kariyil's urgent resignation or else he would be removed from the office. ''This move, if ever it is true, is totally unjust, inhuman, unchristian and illegal. Any move to reinstate Cardinal Alencherry as the Archbishop of Ernakulam will be strongly opposed and we do not want a corrupt prelate to lead us; nor do we want to be his vicars in the parishes. We solemnly declare that we cannot accept any other administrators or Vicars of the Major Archbishop to rule over us at this moment supplanting Mar Antony Kariyil,'' the resolution adopted by the priests said. It also requested the Holy See to be synodal in the approach to the priests and laity of the Archdiocese and to find a solution to the present impasse through fraternal dialogue in the Catholic spirit, and to desist from demanding the forced resignation of Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil from his office.

Around 200 priests participated in the meeting here on Monday.

