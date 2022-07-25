Left Menu

Kerala: 5 people arrested for moral policing in Palakkad

Kerala Police have arrested five persons in connection with moral policing and assaulting a group of school students at Mannarkkad in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Updated: 25-07-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 22:50 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Police have arrested five persons in connection with moral policing and assaulting a group of school students at Mannarkkad in Kerala's Palakkad district. The alleged incident happened last Friday evening when a group of school students both girls and boys were waiting at a bus stop.

As per reports, the students were subjected to assault for "sitting next to each other". Students said that they were with their principal-in-charge.

A local man abused a girl from the group. Following that the other students charged at him. After that, some local people thrashed the students. Students alleged that this kind of incident is regular when the locals see boys and girls together.

Police registered a case against unidentified persons under sections of IPC 341, 323, 324 294 B and arrested five people in connection with the incident. They were given bail. Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a detailed report from Kalladikode police and the District Child Protection Officer on the incident. (ANI)

