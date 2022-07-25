2020 Delhi riots: Court asks Tihar authorities to submit medical report of accused Saifi
A Delhi court on Monday directed Tihar Jail authorities to submit a medical report of Khalid Saifi, an accused in cases related to 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed the jail superintendent to submit a medical report by Wednesday after counsel for Saifi submitted an application saying the accused was suffering from “high fever, high sugar and diarrhoea”.
Saifi is charged under various sections of the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Indian Penal Code for the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.
