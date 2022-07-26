Left Menu

Activists disrupt party in Mangaluru pub

A group of people, allegedly Bajrang Dal activists, disrupted a party conducted by college students at a pub in the city Monday night, police sources said.The activists barged into the pub alleging that drunk undergraduate students were indulging in indecent behaviour in the name of a farewell party.The activists hurled abuses at the partying crowd and forcibly stopped the party, the sources said.Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the activists.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-07-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 11:25 IST
A group of people, allegedly Bajrang Dal activists, disrupted a party conducted by college students at a pub in the city Monday night, police sources said.

The activists barged into the pub alleging that drunk undergraduate students were indulging in indecent behaviour in the name of a farewell party.

The activists hurled abuses at the partying crowd and forcibly stopped the party, the sources said.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the activists. The students also stopped the party half-way and left the place. The incident occurred under Mangaluru north police station limits.

Police have not yet registered any case in connection with the incident, the sources said.

