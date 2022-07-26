Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-07-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 12:03 IST
Gang hacks man to death in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 63-year-old man, who was sleeping in his house, was hacked to death by a gang of assailants at Kulukkallur in this north Kerala district on early Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abbas, a marriage broker by profession hailing from Vandumthara here.

According to police, the murderers are said to have arrived in an autorickshaw, knocked on the door, and brought him out of the house before hacking him to death with some sharp weapon.

The assailants later fled the scene, they said.

Though Abbas was rushed to a nearby government hospital, he succumbed to injuries. Koppam police here, who are investigating the case, said the personal rivalry between the deceased and the attackers were suspected as the reason behind the murder.

Some suspects were taken into custody but no arrest was recorded so far, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

