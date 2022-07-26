Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:49 IST
Maha: Man burns 5-year-old son with cigarette butts over domestic dispute; booked
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A man allegedly burned his five-year-old son with cigarette butts to prevent him from meeting his mother in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by the child's mother, the police on Monday registered a case against Fahim Rizwan Ahmed Khan (33) under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Sital Raut of the Shanti Nagar police station said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said.

The accused and his wife had separated and the boy was living with his father, the official said.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly burned the child with cigarette butts and beat him up on several occasions to prevent him from visiting his mother, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

