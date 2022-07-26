Undertrial found dead in barrack in Rajasthan jail

An undertrial prisoner was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Churu's district jail, police said on Tuesday.

Chhagan Lal, aged around 20 years, was kept in judicial custody in a POCSO case lodged at Bhaleri Police Station. He was found hanging in his barrack late Monday night, police said.

His body was shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital. "Chhagan Lal was a resident of Sardarshahar town in Churu. His family members arrived today and alleged that he was murdered in the barrack," police said, adding that a magistrate inquiry has been launched in the matter.

His father, Poonamchand, told reporters that Chhaganlal had spoken to his family on Monday evening and had told them that he was being physically tortured in the jail.

The post-mortem of the body is yet to be conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)