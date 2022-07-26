Left Menu

BSF gets success after extension of territorial jurisdiction: Lok Sabha told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:43 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The government on Tuesday said the Border Security Force (BSF) has achieved success in curbing the smuggling of drugs and other contraband items following the extension of territorial jurisdiction along India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha that BSF's extension of territorial jurisdiction in Punjab and some other states was aimed at empowering the border guarding force to discharge its duties more effectively.

Rai said the move has been helpful in the wake of the use of technologies such as drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles - generally having long range - by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics, and fake Indian currency notes.

''Due to increased territorial jurisdiction, the BSF has achieved success in curbing smuggling of drugs and other contraband items,'' he said in his reply to a written question.

The minister also gave a list of items seized by the BSF after the implementation of the decision. These items include Pakistani drones, a large number of arms, ammunition, and drugs.

In October last year, the central government extended the jurisdiction of the BSF to give its officers the powers of arrest, search, and seizure to the extent of 50 kilometers, instead of earlier 15 km, from the borders inside Indian territories in Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura.

Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress which rules West Bengal, had criticized the Centre's decision.

The BSF has been authorized to take action under CrPC, Passport Act, and Passport (Entry to India) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

