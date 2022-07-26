Left Menu

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join IS

A German woman was convicted on Tuesday of membership in the Islamic State group and other offenses for travelling to Syria to join the organisation with her young son.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:44 IST
German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join IS
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German woman was convicted on Tuesday of membership in the Islamic State group and other offenses for travelling to Syria to join the organisation with her young son. She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

The Duesseldorf state court said Verena M., whose full name wasn't released in line with German privacy rules, was convicted of membership in a foreign terrorist organisation and abduction of a minor, among other charges.

The court found that the defendant travelled to Syria in 2015 with her son, then aged 5, without the knowledge of the child's father.

It found that she ran the household and brought up her son in line with IS ideology while her new husband fought for the group, and that the couple had two Kalashnikov rifles.

The child was lucky to emerge unscathed from two bombing attacks during their time with IS, judges found.

The defendant surrendered to Kurdish forces in 2019. She and her three children — two more were born in Syria — were repatriated to Germany in October last year.

The case is one of several in Germany involving women who travelled to IS-held terroritory.

Last month, a German who took her young daughter to Syria and allegedly took advantage of an enslaved Yazidi woman, was given a sentence of three years and three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022