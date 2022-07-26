Left Menu

Putin to meet Turkey's Erdogan in Sochi on Aug 5 - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Aug. 5, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The two leaders will discuss regional problems and bilateral relations, the agency said. Erdogan was instrumental in helping to secure agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul last week to allow a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

