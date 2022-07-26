Uttarakhand Min's pilgrimage for "even sex ratio" begins

Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya's Kanwar yatra for an ''even sex ratio'' and to put an ''end to female foeticide'' kicked off from Hari Ki Pauri here on Tuesday.

Her 25-km yatra will conclude at the Veerabhadra temple here.

Talking to reporters, the state minister for women empowerment and child development said, ''Shiva is incomplete without Shakti and vice versa,'' adding that this yatra carries the message of 'Mujhe Bhi Janma Lene Do' (let me also be born).

Expressing hope that her vow to make the sex ratio even will be fulfilled, Arya said the evil of female foeticide must be eliminated from the whole world.

Before setting out on the journey, Arya worshipped the river in the presence of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri and general secretary Hari Giri.

''Goddess Ganga is also a female. Demons tried their best not to let her come down to earth. But with the blessings of Bhagwan Shiva she did. Similarly, no one can stop girl children from being born,'' She said.

Kanwar yatra -- an annual pilgrimage by the devotees of the Hindu god Shiva, is generally performed by men.

