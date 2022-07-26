Man held for raping step-daughter in Mangaluru

Left Menu

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on charges of raping his nine-year-old step-daughter at Pavoor in Ullal police station limits of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.The man committed the crime while his pregnant wife was away at the hospital for delivery.The family had migrated from outside the district and was staying at Pavoor.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:55 IST
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on charges of raping his nine-year-old step-daughter at Pavoor in Ullal police station limits of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

The man committed the crime while his pregnant wife was away at the hospital for delivery.

The family had migrated from outside the district and was staying at Pavoor. The child's mother was living with the man after her husband died.

As the woman was admitted for delivery, only the girl and the man were in the house. The incident came to light when the girl had to be taken to hospital due to severe bleeding, the sources said.

A case has been registered at Pandeshwar women's police station.

