Russia plans military exercises in east of country from Aug. 30 - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:02 IST
Russia's defence ministry plans to hold strategic military exercises in the east of the country from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, news agencies reported on Tuesday.
Interfax reported that the militaries of unspecified other countries will be taking part in the regular "Vostok" exercises, citing the defence ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the east
- Russia
- defence ministry
Advertisement