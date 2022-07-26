Left Menu

Haryana govt issues transfer, posting orders of 11 IPS officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:25 IST
The Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 IPS officers with immediate effect.

Among those shuffled include Astha Modi, DCP (headquarters), Gurugram, who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Fatehabad, according to a government order.

Anshul Singla, SP Kurukshetra, will be the new DCP (headquarters), Gurugram. Surinder Bhoria, SP Fatehabad ,has been posted as SP, Kurukshetra.

The government also shuffled many Haryana Police Service officers.

Among the HPS officers who have been shuffled include Mukesh Malhotra, DCP (Central Faridabad), who has been given additional charge of DCP (Crime), Faridabad.

Virender Singh Sangwan, SP, State Crime Branch (headquarter), has been posted as DCP, Traffic, Gurugram.

Ravinder Tomar, DCP Traffic in Gurugram has been transferred and posted as SP, SCB, Panchkula in Sangwan's place.

