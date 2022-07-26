Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over death of 2 Indian peacekeepers in Congo

They were part of the MONUSCO, Jaishankar said on Twitter.The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:55 IST
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday expressed grief over the death of two Indian security personnel deployed in the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, demanding the perpetrators be held accountable and brought to justice.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were deployed as part of the MONUSCO (United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo).

''Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO,'' Jaishankar said on Twitter.

''The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice,'' he said. According to international media, at least five people were killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo's eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country. ''On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peace Keeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests,'' a spokesperson for the border force said.

